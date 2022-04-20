PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The capital city will soon be home to a brand new food hall.

The food hall will be the first of its kind in Rhode Island, according to the Marsella Development Corporation.

The design for the $23.5 million project was recently approved by the city’s Capital Center Commission.

The food hall, according to the developers, will be located in the lower level of Union Station, and will “redevelop the storied space to deliver a diverse, inclusive and approachable hospitality experience that reflects the many cultural influences of Rhode Island.”

(Story continues below gallery.)

Courtesy: Marsella Development Corporation

Courtesy: Marsella Development Corporation

“This marks a major investment in the center of the city,” President Christopher Marsella said. “We’ve always seen this as an opportunity to breathe new life into the historic complex.”

The design will connect two vacant restaurant spaces and feature a new outdoor plaza to accommodate fresco dining. It will also include the construction of a new restaurant separate from the food hall itself.

Marsella said the food hall will eventually be home to 13 separate restaurants and bars.

The combined space will create a nearly 30,000 square-foot indoor and outdoor destination for residents and visitors alike.

The food hall is expected to open in May 2023.