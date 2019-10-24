RI’s first artificial reef being built in Narragansett Bay

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to enhance recreational fishing in Narragansett Bay, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) began constructing an artificial reef on the seafloor Thursday morning.

This is the first time an artificial reef is being installed in Rhode Island. The artificial reef is being built off Sabin Point Park and is located roughly 120 feet from the nearest public fishing pier.

The $47,000 project is a joint effort between The Nature Conservancy and the DEM’s Division of Marine Fisheries. It was funded through a federal sports fish restoration program.

On Thursday morning, 64 “reef balls” – described as hollow, dome-shaped structures made of concrete – were lifted by crane and put into place along the seafloor.

Nature Conservancy Director Tim Mooney tells Eyewitness News the reef system is expected to create improved habitats for the marine life living in Narragansett Bay.

Mooney said it will also improve recreational fishing at Sabin Point Park since more fish will be interested in the new habitats. It will also test whether artificial reefs are effective for boosting productivity in Narragansett Bay.

The artificial reef is expected to be completed by Friday morning.