PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More federal funding is coming to Rhode Island to help families experiencing homelessness, but the need is still greater than the availability of dollars.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $354,369 to the Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation as part of HUD’s Family Unification Program.

The funds will be used to help young people with a history of foster care who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, as well as families who have children in foster care primarily due to their lack of housing.

The funding will create 28 housing vouchers for youth and families in need.

Sen. Jack Reed called the vouchers “a really big deal for Rhode Island.”

“These new federal dollars will reunite families separated due to housing instability, and ensure young people aging out of foster care have a home to move-in as they begin their adulthood,” he explained.

Reed said the new funds mark a 43% increase in Rhode Island’s total Family Unification Program vouchers.

“It’s a big step forward,” Reed said. “But it’s just the first step in a long process.”

Ashley Deckert, head of the R.I. Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF), said there are 43 families currently living in hotels due to housing insecurity.

She said the state will continue allowing the families who don’t get one of the 28 vouchers to live in the hotels as they try to find long-term housing with the help of DCYF.

“Any of us could be in those situations,” Deckert said. “I think recognizing that these are still people that deserve to have housing, to have their families stay together, is what’s most important.”