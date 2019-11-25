RI’s Big Blue Bug is getting lit for 27th year in a row

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The enormous termite that keeps watch over the traffic of I-95 will get into his holiday gear Monday night.

Big Blue Bug Solutions, the pest control company that is home to the namesake iconic steel sculpture in Providence, is once again decorating it with holiday lights, a Rudolph-esque set of antlers and a blinking red light for a nose.

This year marks the 27th that the mascot has been lit with festive lights. This time around, the company wanted to honor the late Nick Cardi and his family for philanthropic contributions to the community. Cardi’s brothers, Ron and Pete, have been given the task of flipping the switch and turning the lights on for the first time this season.

The mascot, dubbed Nibbles Woodaway, has also sported adornments evocative of Uncle Sam (a stars-and-stripes top hat and white beard) and for summers, sunglasses and a straw leading to either of two iconic local beverages: a Newport Creamery Awful Awful or Del’s Lemonade, depending on the year.

Nearly 7,500 lights are part of the holiday illumination.

The ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the business on O’Connell Street.