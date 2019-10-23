RI’s American Red Cross chapter opens new HQ

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island chapter of the American Red Cross has a new home.

The organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon for its new office in a shared building at 100 Niantic Ave. in Providence.

The nonprofit offers lifesaving training (from CPR to first aid and fire safety), supports military members and their families, and assists victims of emergencies throughout Rhode Island and the town of Seekonk, Mass.

The chapter’s executive director, Susan Roberts, said the new location provides easy access for rapid response to any local disaster.

“We are pleased with the new state-of-the-art technology, improved training space, and multi-functional work hub,” she said. “It is wonderful to have a well-coordinated place for our volunteers and staff to prepare, respond and assist our state in recovery efforts when needed.”

Part of the reason for the move, according to Roberts, was that the previous location on Gano Street was prone to flooding at times, which had a tendency to interrupt the organization’s work.