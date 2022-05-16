PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After more than 20 years, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is nixing its seasonal express bus service that directly connected several of the state’s inland communities to the beach.

The reason, according to RIPTA, is because of low ridership and a lack of staffing.

“Last year, it averaged nine passengers per trip,” a RIPTA spokesperson said.

The Express Beach Bus Service provided direct access to the state’s beaches for six communities: Central Falls, Cranston, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket.

Another reason is because of the express bus service’s limited trip times, which only included one round-trip per day per community during the summer months. It also only provided rides to and from Scarborough, Salty Brine and Roger Wheeler state beaches.

“The beach service we offer now allows passengers to come and go as they please throughout the day,” the spokesperson continued.

RIPTA has a number of routes that can get Rhode Islanders to and from the beach year round, though some require riders to switch buses.

Joe Cole, vice president for the union that represents the majority of RIPTA employees, is worried how the public is going to react to the change.

“Three buses to get the beach,” Cole said of one of the routes. “How long are you going to be there before you have to take three buses home?”

It costs RIPTA approximately $85,000 to run to express bus service annually The spokesperson said the minimal usage of the service doesn’t justify that expense.

“Currently, the majority of RIPTA’s service requires passengers to transfer at a central hub to reach their final destination,” the spokesperson said. “While we sympathize with families that have to make multiple connections to go to the beach, we are unable to run this special supplemental service.”

Cole argues now isn’t the right time to make this change.

“Gas is hovering around $5 a gallon,” he said. “We have people in certain low-income areas that rely on the buses to get where they’ve got to go.”

Cole remains hopeful that there’s still time to change RIPTA’s mind. He believes that, if more people knew about the service, more people would use it.

“We’re the Ocean State,” Cole explained. “If we can’t get to the beach, it makes no sense.”

Below are several RIPTA routes that can get Rhode Islanders can take to get to the beach: