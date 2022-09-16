PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transportation Authority (RIPTA) will be detouring 19 bus routes to accommodate the IGT Downtown 5K.

The detours will be in place from approximately 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., and RIPTA is warning riders to expect some delays as a result.

Memorial Boulevard, as well as both Dyer and Eddy streets, will be closed throughout the duration of the race.

The detours will impact routes 1, 14, 17, 19, 33, 34, 35, 50, 51, 54, 55, 56, 57, 60, 66, 72, 78, 92 and the R-Line.

More information on the scheduled detours, including the temporary routes, can be found online.