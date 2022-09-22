PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second day in a row, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) canceled morning trips to school for some Providence students.

Dozens of students who attend Central, Classical, Hope and Mount Pleasant high schools had no bus service Thursday morning.

After students were stranded at bus stops on Wednesday, the agency said from now on it would start regularly providing 6 a.m. updates on any morning school trip cancelations and 1:45 p.m. updates on any afternoon school trip cancelations “to prepare students for a disruption in their service.”

When school routes are unavailable, students can ride any available RIPTA fixed-route bus to Kennedy Plaza and then transfer to a bus route that serves their school, the agency said in a statement. RIPTA will have outreach staff wearing bright yellow vests so students will know who to ask for assistance.

RIPTA continues to struggle with a driver shortage and is in need of hiring more than 30 drivers. The agency said it’s working to offer incentives for new hires, including competitive salaries, full benefits and additional time off.