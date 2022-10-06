PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has once again canceled trips to school in Providence Thursday morning due to a critical labor shortage.

Dozens of students who attend Central, Classical, Hope and Mount Pleasant high schools will have no bus service.

The agency regularly provides 6 a.m. updates on any morning school trip cancelations and 1:45 p.m. updates on any afternoon school trip cancelations “to prepare students for a disruption in their service.”

When school routes are unavailable, students can ride any available RIPTA fixed-route bus to Kennedy Plaza and then transfer to a bus route that serves their school, the agency said in a statement. RIPTA will have outreach staff wearing bright yellow vests so students will know who to ask for assistance.

RIPTA continues to struggle with a driver shortage and is in need of hiring more than 30 drivers. The agency said it’s working to offer incentives for new hires, including competitive salaries, full benefits and additional time off.