PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Monday afternoon to a crash in Providence involving a RIPTA bus and an SUV.

The crash took place just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 220 South Main St.

Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi tells Eyewitness News that 13 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

