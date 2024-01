PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the winter season comes into full swing, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced some schedule changes. The changes will affect Routes R-Line, 17, 23, 27, 28, 31, 40, 55, 56, 57, and 60.

R-Line Broad/North Main

Daily Service has been rescheduled for better on-time performance

Route 17 (Dyer, Pocasset)

The 7:24 am Outbound trip will be discontinued.

Route 23 (Arctic/Crompton/Centre of NE)

Daily service frequency will increase from every 90 minutes to every 75 to 80 minutes.

Route 27 (Broadway/Manton)

Daily trip times have been adjusted for better connectivity.

Saturday service will operate every 40 minutes instead of every 38 minutes.

Sunday service will operate every 48 minutes instead of every 50 minutes.

Route 28 (Broadway/Hartford)

Daily trip times have been adjusted for better connectivity.

Saturday service will operate every 40 minutes instead of every 38 minutes.

Sunday service will operate every 48 minutes instead of every 50 minutes.

Route 31 (Cranston St)

Daily service has been rescheduled for better on-time performance.

Sunday service will now operate every 20-22 minutes.

Route 40 (Butler/Elmgrove)

The 7:04 am Inbound trip will be discontinued.

Route 55 (Admiral/Providence College)

Daily trip times have been adjusted for better connectivity.

Saturday service will operate every 32 minutes instead of every 30 minutes.

Sunday service will operate every 40 minutes instead of every 45 minutes.

Route 56 (Chalkstone Ave)

Daily service has been rescheduled for better on-time performance.

Sunday service will now operate every 20-22 minutes.

Route 57 (Smith St)

Daily trip times have been adjusted for better connectivity.

Saturday service will operate every 32 minutes instead of every 30 minutes.

Sunday service will operate every 40 minutes instead of every 45 minutes.

Route 60 (Providence/Newport)

Saturday and Sunday service has been rescheduled for better on-time performance.

For any schedule updates or announcement, visit the RIPTA website.