PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band’s expected concert for Sunday, June 12, at PPAC has been postponed due to unexpected illnesses.

The band announced Saturday that two of its members had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the band to reschedule the remaining 12 dates of their tour.

“We are so sorry to let the fans down. It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the Fall,” said Ringo.

The band’s show in Providence has been postponed to September. PPAC says a new performance date and time will be announced in the future.

Current ticket holders do not need to take further action. All tickets will be honored on the future date.