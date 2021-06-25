RIDOT warns of texting scam asking to validate license waiver

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Recognizing that many Americans rely on texting, rather than phone calls, the U.S. communications regulator will weigh whether to require phone companies to let people text a suicide hotline. Crisis counselors began responding to texts sent to the Lifeline last August, the FCC said, and on Thursday, April 22, 2021, the agency voted unanimously to start a process that could also require phone companies to let people text 988. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning residents of a phishing scam using text messages.

The scam reportedly asks people to click on a link to validate information for a license waiver.

RIDOT says this is not legitimate and advises Rhode Islanders to delete the message immediately and not click the link or provide any personal details.

When in doubt, RIDOT says to check its website for up-to-date information.

If you visited a fraudulent website or believe you may be at risk, visit www.identitytheft.gov. You can also report the messages to state or local police or the R.I. Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit by calling (401) 274-4400.

The R.I. Department of Labor and Training warned of a similar scam involving emails on Thursday.