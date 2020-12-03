RIDOT: Traffic pattern changes coming to 6/10 connector in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers will notice some changes to the traffic pattern on the 6/10 connector in Providence starting Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced Thursday.

The changes, which will be in effect for about a year, are being made so RIDOT can demolish older sections of the Huntington Viaduct.

The traffic pattern changes will include:

Moving the decision point on Route 6 East where drivers stay left for the 6/10 Connector northbound toward downtown Providence or stay right for Route 10 South toward Cranston. Drivers will encounter the split just after the Hartford Avenue on-ramp, which is about one-quarter of a mile sooner.

Making changes to the Plainfield Street on-ramp to Route 6 East. Drivers will only be able to take the ramp for Route 10 South. Those who want to get on the 6/10 Connector toward downtown Providence will use the Hartford Avenue on-ramp in Olneyville instead of the Plainfield Street on-ramp.

All traffic on Route 6 East will shift onto a newly built section of the bridge to continue toward downtown.

The Huntington Viaduct is considered the most deteriorated bridge in the 6/10 connector, according to RIDOT, and it’s also the largest being replaced as part of the $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange Project.

More information on the project, including detour maps, can be found here.