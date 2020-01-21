RIDOT to resume renumbering some highway exits next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After being postponed due to the weather, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) plans to resume renumbering the exits on I-195 next week.

The renumbering is part of a multi-year program updating the exits on interstates and other limited-access highways to reflect keyed mile markers, which is a system used nationwide.

The numbering method is now required by the Federal Highway Administration.

RIDOT plans to install temporary signs indicating the exit’s old number along with its new number. The signs will be up for an extended period of time so drivers can get used to the change.

Once I-195 is complete, RIDOT will begin changing the numbers on both Routes 10 and 37.

The renumbering of the highways should be completed by the end of the year. Next spring, RIDOT plans to renumber Route 24 from the Massachusetts line in Tiverton to West Main Road in Portsmouth.

RIDOT plans to contact electronic mapping and GPS companies to inform them of the renumbering program.

Rhode Island and several other New England states are among the last to change over to the federally required numbering program, according to RIDOT.

The final highway to be renumbered will be I-95 from the Connecticut border in Hopkinton to the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket, which is tentatively scheduled to be completed in late 2020.