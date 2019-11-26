RIDOT to renumber some highway exits – what will your new number be?

Pinpoint Traffic on WPRI.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Come Monday, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin changing exit numbers on I-195 from the I-95 interchange in Providence to the Massachusetts border.

The renumbering is part of a multi-year program updating the exits on interstates and other limited-access highways to reflect keyed mile markers, which is a system used nationwide.

The numbering method is now required by the Federal Highway Administration.

RIDOT plans to install temporary signs indicating the exit’s old number along with its new number. The signs will be up for an extended period of time so drivers can get used to the change.

Once I-195 is complete, RIDOT will begin changing the numbers on both Routes 10 and 37.

What will be your new exit number?

I-195 East

Old ExitNew ExitLocation
21AGano St./India St.
41BRiverside/Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
41CRte. 44/Taunton Ave.
51DRte. 103/Warren Ave.
62ABroadway
72BRte. 114 South/East Providence, Barrington
82CRte. 6 East/To Rte. 1A and 114/ Seekonk, Mass.

I-195 West

Old ExitNew ExitLocation
62Broadway
31DGano St./India Point
21CRte. 44 West/South Main St.
1B1BEddy St.
1A1APoint St.

Route 10 North

Old Exit NumberNew Exit NumberLocation
11AElmwood Ave.
2A1BI-95 North
2B1CI-95 South
32ARte. 2/Reservoir Ave.
42BIndustrial Park/Niantic Ave.
53AUnion Ave.
3BFuture Ramp to Rte. 6 West
63CWestminster St./Olneyville

Route 10 South

Old ExitNew ExitLocation
53AUnion Ave./Huntington Ave.
42BCranston St.
32ARte. 2/Reservoir Ave.
2B1CI-95 South
2A1BI-95 North
11AElmwood Ave.

Route 37 East

Old ExitNew ExitLocation
11AI-295 South
11BI-295 North
2A1CRte. 2 South/New London Ave.
2B1DRte. 2 North/Reservoir Ave.
31EPontiac Ave.
4A2AI-95 South
4B2BI-95 North
5A3ARte. 1 South/Post Road
5B3BRte. 1 North/Post Road

Route 37 West

Old ExitNew ExitLocation
4B2BI-95 North
4A2AI-95 South
31EPontiac Ave.
2B1DRte. 2 North
2A1CRte. 2 South
1B1BI-295 North
1A1AI-295 South

The renumbering of the highways should be completed by the end of the year. Next spring, RIDOT plans to renumber Route 24 from the Massachusetts line in Tiverton to West Main Road in Portsmouth.

RIDOT plans to contact electronic mapping and GPS companies to inform them of the renumbering program.

