RIDOT to renumber some highway exits – what will your new number be?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Come Monday, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin changing exit numbers on I-195 from the I-95 interchange in Providence to the Massachusetts border.

The renumbering is part of a multi-year program updating the exits on interstates and other limited-access highways to reflect keyed mile markers, which is a system used nationwide.

The numbering method is now required by the Federal Highway Administration.

RIDOT plans to install temporary signs indicating the exit’s old number along with its new number. The signs will be up for an extended period of time so drivers can get used to the change.

Once I-195 is complete, RIDOT will begin changing the numbers on both Routes 10 and 37.

What will be your new exit number?

I-195 East

Old Exit New Exit Location 2 1A Gano St./India St. 4 1B Riverside/Veterans Memorial Pkwy. 4 1C Rte. 44/Taunton Ave. 5 1D Rte. 103/Warren Ave. 6 2A Broadway 7 2B Rte. 114 South/East Providence, Barrington 8 2C Rte. 6 East/To Rte. 1A and 114/ Seekonk, Mass.

I-195 West

Old Exit New Exit Location 6 2 Broadway 3 1D Gano St./India Point 2 1C Rte. 44 West/South Main St. 1B 1B Eddy St. 1A 1A Point St.

Route 10 North

Old Exit Number New Exit Number Location 1 1A Elmwood Ave. 2A 1B I-95 North 2B 1C I-95 South 3 2A Rte. 2/Reservoir Ave. 4 2B Industrial Park/Niantic Ave. 5 3A Union Ave. – 3B Future Ramp to Rte. 6 West 6 3C Westminster St./Olneyville

Route 10 South

Old Exit New Exit Location 5 3A Union Ave./Huntington Ave. 4 2B Cranston St. 3 2A Rte. 2/Reservoir Ave. 2B 1C I-95 South 2A 1B I-95 North 1 1A Elmwood Ave.

Route 37 East

Old Exit New Exit Location 1 1A I-295 South 1 1B I-295 North 2A 1C Rte. 2 South/New London Ave. 2B 1D Rte. 2 North/Reservoir Ave. 3 1E Pontiac Ave. 4A 2A I-95 South 4B 2B I-95 North 5A 3A Rte. 1 South/Post Road 5B 3B Rte. 1 North/Post Road

Route 37 West

Old Exit New Exit Location 4B 2B I-95 North 4A 2A I-95 South 3 1E Pontiac Ave. 2B 1D Rte. 2 North 2A 1C Rte. 2 South 1B 1B I-295 North 1A 1A I-295 South

The renumbering of the highways should be completed by the end of the year. Next spring, RIDOT plans to renumber Route 24 from the Massachusetts line in Tiverton to West Main Road in Portsmouth.

RIDOT plans to contact electronic mapping and GPS companies to inform them of the renumbering program.