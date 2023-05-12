EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thieves have hit the Washington Bridge again.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said Friday that workers recently noticed a plaque and brass shields from the windows on the bridge were missing.

The thieves took more than a dozen brass shields, as well as a memorial plaque that honors construction workers who died while building previous versions of the Washington Bridge, according to RIDOT.

Someone stole brass shields from the windows of the Washington Bridge by the East Bay Bike Path. They also swiped a plaque that sits in between benches and honors workers who’ve died building bridges in this spot.



(Google maps photo shows what’s missing.) @wpri12 @RIDOTNews pic.twitter.com/VKjQvB9T0b — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) May 12, 2023

This isn’t the first time the bridge has been vandalized. Back in January, thieves stole copper wiring from the bridge’s streetlights. Previously, windows were broken at another area of the bridge.

RIDOT said it’s unfortunate that the state has to continue spending taxpayer money on repairing the very structures their workers try hard to maintain, adding that they’re coming up with ways to prevent vandalism in the future.