PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has released the most recent inspection report of the Washington Bridge, which was completed months prior to the sudden shutdown of the westbound side to traffic.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti noted Wednesday that the structural concerns were discovered last Friday by a rank-and-file engineer, and said they were nonexistent when the bridge was inspected in July.

Alviti decided to release the 300-page inspection report in an effort to prove that RIDOT has nothing to hide.

“I hope that this dispels the rumors and fear mongering that’s going on,” Alviti said. “The fact of the matter is, our inspection reports showed these as being stable structures and something catastrophic happened between July and now.”

Alviti said the engineer uncovered the critical failure of the steel anchor rods that hold the bridge’s major beams in place. Those pins date back to 1968, when the bridge first opened, he added.

The discovery of the structural concerns led to intensive inspections over the weekend, culminating in Alviti’s decision Monday to order the emergency closure of the westbound side of the bridge.

Alviti shared side-by-side comparisons of the anchor rods from the July inspection report and the emergency inspection report conducted over the weekend.

Though rusted, the first images show the anchor rods were in tact and functioning. The second images show that the anchor rods had been sheared and severed.

The emergency inspection reports note that engineers uncovered gaps and noticed the bridge was “bouncing” under the live roadway, likely due to the damage.

Alviti believes a heavy load caused a domino effect which weakened the bridge structure. He’s grateful that the damage was noticed before the bridge collapsed.

“It didn’t cause the cataclysmic failure of the bridge decks falling into the river and the vehicles flowing into the river below,” he said.

The Washington Bridge, which is inspected annually, has been listed as structurally deficient for years and is in the process of being repaired. The overall condition of the bridge was determined to be “poor” back in July, according to the inspection report.

(Courtesy: RIDOT)

The July inspection report points out countless cracks, gaps and rusting components, as well as “construction” and “pigeon” debris littering the bridge’s foundation.

Right now, RIDOT is scrambling to create a bypass lane that would effectively move traffic in both directions onto the eastbound side. That was initially expected to take roughly two weeks to complete, but Alviti said it is now looking like it will open sometime this weekend.

The expedited installation of the bypass lane comes as commuters experience monumental traffic delays on I-195 and in surrounding residential neighborhoods.