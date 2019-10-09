1  of  2
RIDOT plans to reopen Gano Street exit temporarily

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Transportation plans to temporarily reopen Exit 3, the Gano Street exit off of I-195 westbound, RIDOT Director Peter Alviti announced Wednesday.

The exit, which carries drivers coming from East Providence to the East Side, has been closed for more than a year. It has recently been the subject of much debate after RIDOT signaled plans to keep the exit closed permanently. East Side businesses have created a petition to push back.

Alviti said RIDOT expects to reopen Exit 3 within the next two weeks, depending on weather conditions. He said it will remain open until RIDOT is able to build and open a new exit from I-195 West onto the Henderson Bridge, which he estimated conservatively will take at two years.

More to come.

Providence

