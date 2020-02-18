RIDOT permanently closes Tobey Street on-ramp in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) permanently closed the Tobey Street on-ramp to Route 6 West in Providence on Tuesday.

The closure of the bridge that carries the on-ramp is one of seven structurally deficient bridges being replaced as part of the $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange Project, according to RIDOT.

A detour using Broadway to Harris Avenue to an existing on-ramp to Route 6 West will be in place for drivers.

RIDOT says it does not expect significant delays or congestion from the change.

According to RIDOT, the design for the project includes a new bridge that will be built over the next two years which will cross the highway at Tobey Street.

The new bridge will also carry two-way traffic between Federal Hill and Olneyville neighborhoods and will provide access to a new service road connecting to Broadway, Westminster Street, Route 6 West and Route 10 South, rather than just a single-lane on-ramp to the highway.

The bridge will also carry a bike path over the highway corridor. RIDOT says it is building bike paths into several new construction projects.