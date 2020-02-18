Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

RIDOT permanently closes Tobey Street on-ramp in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) permanently closed the Tobey Street on-ramp to Route 6 West in Providence on Tuesday.

The closure of the bridge that carries the on-ramp is one of seven structurally deficient bridges being replaced as part of the $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange Project, according to RIDOT.

A detour using Broadway to Harris Avenue to an existing on-ramp to Route 6 West will be in place for drivers.

MORE: Detour Map for the Tobey Street on-ramp closure »

RIDOT says it does not expect significant delays or congestion from the change.

According to RIDOT, the design for the project includes a new bridge that will be built over the next two years which will cross the highway at Tobey Street.

The new bridge will also carry two-way traffic between Federal Hill and Olneyville neighborhoods and will provide access to a new service road connecting to Broadway, Westminster Street, Route 6 West and Route 10 South, rather than just a single-lane on-ramp to the highway.

Pinpoint Traffic: Interactive Map and Updates »

The bridge will also carry a bike path over the highway corridor. RIDOT says it is building bike paths into several new construction projects.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com