RIDOT opens new portion of 6/10 connector

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic was shifted Monday to a newly constructed portion of the 6/10 Interchange Huntington Avenue Viaduct in Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced.

The bridge, located at the section of Route 6 where the split goes to Route 10, was considered the most deteriorated bridge in the 6/10 connector.

“This is a milestone in the 6/10 Interchange reconstruction,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said. “When we stood under the 6/10 Interchange Huntington Viaduct to announce the kickoff for this project, all we had to do was look up to see how desperately this work needed to be done. And now, in two short years, we will have a new Huntington Viaduct.”

RIDOT called the viaduct the “poster child” for Gov. Gina Raimondo’s RhodeWorks infrastructure plan, a 10-year effort to do nearly $5 billion of bridge and road work.

“For too long this viaduct has symbolized Rhode Island’s failure to invest in itself,” Raimondo said.

Vehicles traveling westbound on Route 6 on the old structure will now make a turn onto the new structure which is less severe than the previous configuration.

RIDOT said the shift also provides space for crews to demolish another section of the old bridge and allows for the completion of the new flyover bridge that will connect Route 10 North to Route 6 West.