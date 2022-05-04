EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced that an off-ramp on I-195 East will need to be closed for one night this week.

Exit 1B-C to Taunton Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway in East Providence will be shut down from 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday for bridge joint repairs.

Detours for both roads will be set up using Exit 1D, according to RIDOT:

For Veterans Memorial Parkway: Turn right at the end of the ramp, turn left onto 1st Street and follow it to the parkway

Turn right at the end of the ramp, turn left onto 1st Street and follow it to the parkway For Taunton Avenue: Turn left at the end of the ramp, turn left onto Broadway and follow it to Taunton Avenue

RIDOT said the work will help prevent water from getting into the bridge joints, which can damage them over time and lead to deterioration of the structure.