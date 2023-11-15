PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has launched a pilot program aimed at helping disabled vehicles on the side of two interstate highways.

The RIDOT Roadside Responders will use two trucks driven by trained technicians who can change a tire, start a dead battery, make a minor repair, or fill up a tank of gas.

The vehicles are specially marked Ford F-350 pickup tricks and will patrol all of I-195 and I-95 from Attleboro to the Airport Connector in Warwick during the morning and evening rush hour.

RIDOT said this program is not meant to take the place of any roadside assistance or towing service, but hopes it will ease traffic backups by getting people on their way as quickly as possible.

RIDOT estimates that every year the Roadside Responder service will save 238,000 hours of vehicle delays, 58,000 gallons of fuel and 580 tons of carbon emissions.

Depending on the results of the pilot program, RIDOT may expand services in the future and add more vehicles.

There is no cost to motorists who receive roadside assistance.