RIDOT: Gano Street exit could soon be a thing of the past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A once commonly used exit on I-195 West could soon be gone for good, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

Exit 3 to Gano Street is one of the off-ramps affected as RIDOT repairs the Washington Bridge.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said they believe the extensive backups commuters experience during rush hour are caused specifically by the Gano Street exit.

RIDOT has applied for a $25 million federal grant to retool the ramps, according to Alviti, while tens of millions of dollars in repairs are already underway.

“This new ramp would allow traffic that’s looking to get to South Angell Street to get there faster and safer than taking Gano Street,” Alviti explained.

In total, the project would cost $70 million but only $14 million of that would come from the state if the grant is approved.

The Gano Street exit is already closed for repairs, so retooling the ramps would make the closure permanent.

“We could rebuild this just the way it is, or with the additional investment from the federal grant, we can do much more than that and clear up congestion,” Alviti added.

If the federal grant is approved, Alviti said construction could be wrapped up by 2024. He said they will spend the next year holding informational seminars discussing the plan with city leaders and the public.