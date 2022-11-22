PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State officials are hoping Tuesday’s commute on I-195 West in Providence is better than it was on Monday.

A pickup truck was driving in the right lane approaching the lane split around 6 a.m. Monday when, for reasons unknown, the driver decided to move into the left lane. The driver suffered minor injuries after hitting the barrier and pushing it out of place.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) took action later in the day, and overnight, to improve lane striping and signage in hopes of preventing another crash.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti told 12 News it’s unclear if the lane split is what caused the crash, but believes there will be many long-term benefits for commuters once the project is complete.

“For over 100,000 vehicles a day that go over that, they’re going to save an average trip time,” he explained. “Once all of this work is done, and we reconfigure the lanes there to make it more efficient for traffic to get through.”

Alviti reminds drivers to slow down as they approach the lane split, don’t make any last-minute decisions, and to stay in their lane.

State police said this is the only crash reported in the construction area since the split went into effect on Friday.