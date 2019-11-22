RIDOT continues shifting Route 6 traffic onto new bridges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (DOT) will continue shifting traffic patterns on Route 6 near the 6/10 connector.

On Thursday, the eastbound lanes over the brand new Hartford Avenue and Plainfield Street bridges opened to motorists.

Travel lanes on the westbound side heading into Providence will switch over incrementally throughout Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Lane closures and travel delays are likely during that time.

The DOT says it was cognizant to minimally interrupt traffic by shifting during the workday.

Crews have been working since last fall to rebuild the bridges. RIDOT will now begin demolition and construction on the north side.

The opening marks the first phase of new bridge infrastructure as part of the $410 million Route 6/10 interchange project. Nine bridges total are marked for reconstruction.

“The entire connector will have 90 percent of the new infrastructure that we’re building here completed and open to traffic within four years,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said.

In addition to the new traffic pattern, RIDOT is temporarily closing the westbound off-ramp to Hartford Avenue. It’s expected to reopen on Monday, November 25.