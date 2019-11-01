RIDOT completes replacement of Horton Farm Bridge

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) celebrated the early completion of the Horton Farm Bridge in East Providence Friday.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the project was finished three months ahead of schedule.

The bridge, which connects the East Shore Expressway to I-195 West, was not properly maintained, as it had severe concrete and steel deterioration throughout despite only being 34 years old, according to Alviti.

“The completion of this project lets us check another structurally deficient bridge off the large list of bad bridges – a list which earned our state the reputation of having the worst bridges in the country,” Alviti said.

The bridge replacement cost the state $16.6 million and was part of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s RhodeWorks initiative.

“Thanks to the RhodeWorks program, we are able to maintain this steady drumbeat of bridge projects to lower the number of structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island and bring us into compliance with federal minimum bridge deficiency standards by 2025,” Alviti said.

The project included repaving both directions of I-195 from the Massachusetts border to the Broadway exit, as well as the replacement of median barriers and street lights in the area.