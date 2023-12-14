PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti is doubling down on his assertion that inspection photos show the anchor rods were in working order when the westbound side of the Washington Bridge was inspected over the summer.

The bridge was shut down earlier this week after a junior engineer noticed several of those anchor rods had been sheared and severed. RIDOT said the anchor rods date back to 1968, when the bridge first opened.

An emergency inspection report from over the weekend included images of the damaged anchor rods, which hold the bridge’s major beams in place. Alviti said the anchor rods were “in adequate serviceable shape” when the bridge was last inspected in July.

But side-by-side images of the anchor rods from both inspections have left some skeptical.

An image from the emergency inspection report shows the anchor rod severed at the base. Meanwhile, an image of the same anchor rod from the July report does not clearly show whether the base was intact, since the photos were taken from different angles.

Alviti pushed back at speculation that the inspectors didn’t check to make sure the anchor rod was intact.

“The data in the report concluded that all of those pins were in proper working order,” Alviti said. “It’s not just the visual picture that proves that, but also the text of the report.”

“Remember, these inspectors were out there not knowing that they would need to have a clear view of the entire element,” he continued. “The inspectors taking these two pictures didn’t necessarily place themselves in the same position the other was in.”

Though he can’t pinpoint what exactly caused the damage or when it happened, Alviti said he believes an abnormally heavy load crossing the bridge snapped the anchor rods and weakened the overall structure.

“It was some kind of outside force that was extraordinary — over and above the normal use of this bridge,” he said.

Alviti also noted that engineers examined the anchor rods prior to the beginning of the $78 million reconstruction project and determined that their lifespans would exceed its completion.

But, he added, “uncontrollable circumstances can interfere.”

Alviti pointed to the collapse of a heavily traveled bridge on I-95 in Philadelphia, which was caused by a massive tanker truck fire.

“We didn’t have an obvious event like that happen, but we do know that something happened between then and now,” he said, adding that RIDOT will be taking a closer look at the potential cause.

In the meantime, RIDOT is scrambling to create bypass lanes that will effectively move traffic in both directions onto the eastbound side. That was initially expected to take roughly two weeks to complete, but Alviti said it is now looking like it will open Saturday morning.

The expedited installation of the bypass lanes come as commuters experience monumental traffic delays on I-195 and in surrounding residential neighborhoods.