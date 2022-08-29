PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is advising drivers to keep an eye out for changes as they start to renumber the exits on I-95.

Overnight, RIDOT changed exits 30, 29, and 27 on I-95 South in Pawtucket to 43, 42, and 41, respectively. The old exit numbers will also be included on the temporary signs being installed.

Work will continue over the next month on Sunday-Thursday nights, with no work on weekends or holidays.

The renumbering was initially scheduled to start on July 31, but a supply chain issue delayed the arrival of necessary materials and forced RIDOT to postpone.

The changes are part of a federal program to match interstate exit numbers to their mile markers. The exit numbers were previously assigned sequentially.

RIDOT has already renumbered the exits along other state highways, including I-195 and I-295.