RIDE to take community focus group input, implement policies

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Education will continue holding a series of community focus group workshops. The goal is to take community concerns and turn them into implemented policies.

RIDE started these focus groups last week.

They come a few weeks after a series of nine community forums were held in the immediate aftermath of the Johns Hopkins report on the state of Providence Public Schools.

These most recent focus groups have been on rather specific topics, such as cell phone policies or attendance.

Starting Tuesday morning, RIDE will hold a series of board focus groups.

They are continuing to ask for the public to take part.

In the aftermath of the scathing Johns Hopkins report, RIDE is implementing five statewide initiatives.

These are set to roll out in Providence in the fall before spreading to districts throughout the state.

The five initiatives are:

• Launching safety zones (starting with Providence)

• Creating a school culture toolkit

• Expanding RIDE’s attendance tool

• Identifying professional development opportunities

• Helping LEAs create cell phone policies

While these workshops focus mainly on systematic issues pertaining to school districts, Eyewitness News spoke with Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green for an update on the condition of Providence School buildings.

Commissioner Infante-Green said, “my team has been to every single school last week. Some schools are ready to go and clean, some others still need of some work. We are meeting with Aramark to make sure that what we found is addressed so the schools are as ready as they can be, come next week.”

Infante-Green would not go into detail on the specific concerns that stuck out to her team.

The workshops resume Tuesday morning at RIDE headquarters at 255 Westminster St. in Providence.

RIDE asks for participants to register.

It is free to attend.

You can sign up for a session by clicking here.