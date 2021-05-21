RIDE prepared to terminate Superintendent Peters if no resignation deal is reached

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three days after R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green asked Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters to resign his post, he still has not done so.

The superintendent’s lawyer has been negotiating a possible exit deal with the R.I. Department of Education, multiple officials have confirmed, though Peters has not said anything publicly about the situation.

The state is prepared to fire him if no settlement is reached, RIDE spokesperson Victor Morente confirmed for the first time Friday.

“We’re hoping to reach a resolution soon, but in the case that we don’t we will move forward to terminate,” Morente said in an email.

It was not immediately clear whether RIDE would terminate Peters for cause — which would require no payout, per his contract — or without cause, which would require him to be paid his salary and benefits for a year.

Peters has been under fire for the past week over his hiring of Dr. Olayinka Alege, a top administrator who has been arrested by Warwick Police, accused of forcibly rubbing an underage boy’s foot at a Warwick gym. Two adults also told police Alege touched their feet without consent, but did not want to press charges.

Alege faced similar allegations at a Tampa High School in 2009, which Peters knew about prior to hiring Alege in 2020. At a Senate hearing Monday, he admitted did not tell the hiring committee or Infante-Green about the allegations prior to hiring Alege.

He called the decision an “error in judgment” and has apologized. Infante-Green said she found out about the Florida allegations in news reports after Alege was hired as the network superintendent for secondary schools.

The calls for Peters to resign became near-unanimous this week, with the commissioner, governor, Providence mayor and Providence City Council all calling for him to step down. The Providence School Board voted no confidence in the superintendent, and the board president said he should resign.

Peters hasn’t been to work since Tuesday, and two contract negotiation sessions with the Providence Teachers Union were cancelled this week.

He has not responded to numerous requests for comment. It’s unclear what sort of payout Peters might receive in a deal with the state.

One year’s salary and benefits for Peters would be in the ballpark of $300,000. Peters’ three-year contract provides a $225,000 salary with 3% annual raises, a 15% employer-paid retirement benefit, $20,000 in moving expenses, a $750-per-month car allowance, insurance and other benefits.

During a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers on Friday, School Board President Nick Hemond said the two sides should continue talking, though it can’t go on forever.

“If he doesn’t resign, he should be fired,” Hemond said. But he noted a termination for cause could result in a lawsuit, which could ultimately end up in a settlement anyway.

Providence Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro criticized the possibility that Peters could receive payment in an exit deal.

“Most folks who have engaged in this kind of behavior that adversely impacts kids would be terminated,” Calabro said.

The union has been engaged in contentious contract negotiations in recent months, but Calabro said the situation has improved recently, with the two sides meeting in the same room again. (Previously, a mediator had been going back and forth between the union and RIDE in separate rooms.)

Peters and Infante-Green have both been attending the negotiating sessions.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has called for RIDE to unilaterally break the contract, an action he said he thought the state would take when he supported the state takeover in 2019.

Now, Elorza says the state should change the contract and then give the schools back to the city.

“RIDE made a commitment to the turnaround of Providence public schools,” Morente said. “More than three years remain in the authorized period and a plan to transition the district back to the city will also be needed.”

In a letter to families on Friday evening, Infante-Green said she remains committed to the state turnaround effort. She also said there would be an announcement about “interim leadership” in the coming days, but in the meantime the decision-making in Providence schools would be made through her team.

“The last few weeks have been incredibly difficult for our community,” Infante-Green wrote.

A message to our community from Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green: pic.twitter.com/w8DJxJQIXp — Providence Schools (@pvdschools) May 21, 2021