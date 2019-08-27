RIC students to have unlimited access to RIPTA travel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island College students will soon be allowed to ride any RIPTA bus statewide for free.

Under a recently signed agreement between the college and the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA), students will be allowed to use their RIC ID cards to board any bus at any time, including nights, weekends and during school vacations.

RIC is joining other colleges and universities in the state that are also utilizing RIPTA’s U-Pass Program. The program allows all enrolled students – using their respective student ID cards – access to unlimited bus rides.

RIC President Frank Sánchez said approximately 85% of students attending the college commute to campus and allowing free bus rides will free up additional parking and reduce traffic congestion on and around campus.

“Colleges and universities across the country are finding innovative ways to reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of a college education,” he said. “We recognize that for many of our student’s public transportation is an important service not only to attend college but also for day-to-day needs.”

According to RIPTA CEO Scott Avedesian, Route 55 (Admiral/ Providence College) will be extended to service RIC’s main campus on Mount Pleasant Avenue in Providence, which is also serviced by Route 92 (RIC/Federal Hill/East Side).

Avedesian said the routes will now be serviced seven days a week. He hopes the increased use of public transportation will reduce traffic congestion and help to improve air quality in the city.

“This program allows college students to take advantage of the many desirable destinations in our state while providing access to off-campus jobs and connections to train and commuter rail service,” Avedisian said. “It ensures that students are comfortable using public transit and will always have that as a safe, accessible form of transportation.”