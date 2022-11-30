PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island College (RIC) is searching for artists to create two installations for a newly-renovated building.

RIC, in partnership with the Rhode Island Council on the Arts (RISCA), will accept applications through Feb. 6.

Artists should create “welcoming, celebratory, inclusive” displays evoking childhood and intellectual growth, according to the RISCA.

One installation will go inside Horace Mann Hall, which houses the Feinstein School of Education and Human Development, and the other will live outdoors. The interior art has a budget of $35,000 while the exterior’s budget is $100,000.

“From our classrooms to our galleries to our public spaces, art has an important and enriching presence on our campus,” RIC President Jack Warner said. “This new work of art will be the signature element of a modernized, reimagined Horace Mann Hall and will serve as an inspiration to all who teach and learn there.”

To learn more about the commission and how to apply, click here.