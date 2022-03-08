PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders continue to rally around Ukrainians, as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia enters into its third week.

In Providence on Tuesday night, dozens gathered outside of the Cathedral of St. John, holding candles, singing hymns and praying for peace, in a vigil held by the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island.

“We are gathering to offer prayers for peace, we are gathering to pray for refugees, we are gathering because of the war that is happening in Ukraine,” Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely said. “We’ve been talking about how we can best respond as Christians, and for us, the best response is prayer.”

The Episcopal Diocese of RI is holding a vigil for peace in #Ukraine outside of the Cathedral of St. John in Providence right now.



The bishop said many in his community are itching to help Ukrainians. Some have even volunteered to house refugees if Rhode Island welcomes any.

“I’ve had a number of people around the state, right, if we have refugees coming to the United States, they’re already offering up rooms, they’re offering up guest houses … they want to make sure that people felt welcome,” Knisely said.

While many in attendance at the peace vigil didn’t have a connection to anyone overseas in Ukraine, some did.

Ebun Shittu of Johnson said her fiancé had been studying there and was forced to flee to neighboring Poland.

“It was a lot of release for me because I do have a loved one that fled from the war that’s a refugee,” she said. “It was really scary when everything started happening. But the hand of God was on him the whole time. By the grace of God he’s back in safety, he’s in Poland, it was such a confusing process but we’re just happy that he’s safe.”

She said it was heartwarming to see her church community come out in support.

“No one has to. I know that I had ties in Ukraine with a loved one, but a lot of these people might not know anybody,” Shittu said. “So, I think it just shows how good humanity is. It’s so great that there’s still good in this world, people were able to come together.”