RI will welcome first group of Afghan refugees next week

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first group of Afghan evacuees seeking refuge in the Ocean State are scheduled to arrive next week, according to Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island.

The first family to arrive, according to Dorcas, will be Amin Faqiry’s family.

The 31-year-old worked as an Afghan interpreter for the United States military for nearly a decade. Faqiry, his pregnant wife and their four children chose to resettle in Rhode Island after forming a friendship with Providence College counselor Dr. Jonathan Dator.

Faqiry met Dator through the nonprofit organization “No One Left Behind.” When Dator heard Faqiry needed help escaping Afghanisatan, he worked hard to get his friend out of danger.

Since fleeing their tiny apartment in Kabul in late August, the Faqiry’s have been staying at a military base in New Jersey.

Dorcas said up to six Afghan families will be transported to Rhode Island each week until March. While most smaller Afghan families will be provided housing through Dorcas, larger families will temporarily reside with host families due to the ongoing housing shortage.

When all is said and done, Rhode Island is expected to take in 250 refugees, all of which will be welcomed by an interpreter and other local Afghan residents upon their arrival.

Dorcas has plans in the works to ensure their transition is a smooth one by helping the refugees get jobs and register their children for school.