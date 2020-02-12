Vaping hearings to be held Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hearings on two different bills related to vaping will be held Wednesday at the Rhode Island State House after Gov. Gina Raimondo banned the sale of flavored vaping products last fall.

The initial vape regulations were in effect for 120 days then extended for another 60. The state is still in the 180 day period keeping the ban in place.

Raimondo issued the ban in response to the increasing number of vaping related illnesses plaguing the nation. As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports almost 2,800 vaping related illnesses and 64 deaths nationwide.

The House Finance Committee will hold a hearing related to banning the sale of flavored vaping products — something Raimondo has called on her 2020 budget plan.

The House Committee of Health, Education and Welfare will hear more about a bill regarding e-cigarettes. Sponsors of the bill want to develop a curriculum for students grades K-12 about the health risks of e-cigarettes.

Raimondo has previously said she wants to make the flavored vaping ban permanent. The Department of Health will be at the State House Wednesday night to support this.