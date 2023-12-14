PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is set to receive more than $56 million from three national pharmacies, thanks to an ongoing push to hold them accountable for their role in furthering the opioid epidemic.

R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha announced the settlements with CVS, Walmart and Walgreens on Thursday. He said the money will likely begin flowing into the state next year and continue through 2037.

Neronha said CVS, Walgreens and Walmart were the three largest buyers of opioids in the state from 2006 to 2019. He noted that opioid sales per capita in the state were “well above the national average” during that time.

In 2014 alone, Neronha said the volume of opioids sold statewide “would provide every man, woman, and child in Rhode Island roughly 161 10mg pills.”

“There is no question that at the relevant points in time, these national pharmacies decided to put profits over the people of Rhode Island, and indeed all Americans,” Neroha said. “While no amount of money will ever be enough to undo the harm they have caused to Rhode Islanders and their families, through these now-finalized settlements, we can continue to fund desperately needed resources for treatment, prevention and recovery efforts.”

The opioid epidemic has been plaguing the state for years, killing thousands of Rhode Islanders over the last decade. Data reveals that 434 Rhode Islanders lost their lives to a drug overdose last year, of which more than half were attributed to opioids.

Neronha said the state will receive 80% of the settlement, while the remaining 20% will be distributed among Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns.

Rhode Island has recovered more than $329 million in cash and lifesaving medication to date from settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors and consultants.

Here is a breakdown of the settlement amounts:

Date Company Settlement February 2021 McKinsey $2,592,857 January 2022 Janssen (J&J) $21,100,000 January 2022 Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen $90,800,000 March 2022 Purdue $45,000,000 (Pending court approval) March 2022 Teva $99,500,000 ($21 million cash; $78.5 value in medicine) March 2022 Allergan $8,860,139 August 2022 Mallinckrodt $4,900,000 December 2023 CVS $21,148,667 December 2023 Walgreens $23,131,569 December 2023 Walmart $11,976,163