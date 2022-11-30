PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is taking steps to keep homeless Rhode Islanders off the streets this winter.

McKee said Wednesday the state will be opening a 24-hour warming station inside the Cranston Street Armory.

“There are going to be beds, there are going to be services and it’s going to be monitored for safety,” McKee said.

The governor hopes to open the temporary warming station as soon as possible. The warming station will be open daily through April 15 and will provide hundreds of homeless Rhode Islanders a safe indoor space.

“This is an important issue that’s impacting hundreds of people,” McKee said. “We have an obligation to respond and do it responsibly.”

The governor also plans on adding 75 shelter beds statewide, which would bring the state’s overall capacity to more than 1,000 operational beds.

McKee promised $1.4 million to fund the additional shelter beds, as well as $166 million to support affordable housing efforts statewide and $9.5 million to expand resources for those facing housing insecurity.

These efforts come as Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins pushes back against a proposal to create a village of so-called “pallet housing” in Pastore Government Center.

Hopkins argues that the city has already done its fair share, especially since it’s home to Harrington Hall, which is the state’s largest men’s shelter.

“We just can’t have it there anymore,” Hopkins said. “We do enough here in the city of Cranston.”

McKee said the state is assessing its options and nothing is set in stone.

“We wouldn’t move ahead with anything in Cranston without the interest of the mayor,” McKee said.