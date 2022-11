PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The annual tree-lighting ceremony at the Rhode Island State House will be back inside the rotunda for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Dan McKee and his family will light the tree at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

He and the First Lady will read “The Night Before Christmas,” and there will also be some musical performances.

Last year’s ceremony took place outside on the state house steps.