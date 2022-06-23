PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the developer of the Fane Tower in a challenge to the proposed skyscraper’s soaring height, brought by neighbors.

The decision paves the way for the state to complete the sale of the parcel of former 195 land to New York developer Jason Fane.

In writing the majority decision, Justice William P. Robinson III acknowledged that the court’s decision could allow the developer to go forward with “fundamentally altering the city’s skyline.”

“We do not take such a review lightly but embark on it with due appreciation for the contested nature of the amendment at issue and the tremendous impact our decision will have on Providence and everyone interested in this case,” he wrote in the decision.

Fane’s proposal to build a 600-foot tower on Dyer Street required a special exception to the city’s zoning ordinance, which typically only allows 100-foot heights in the zone where the building is proposed. The Providence City Council approved the height in 2018, overriding Mayor Jorge Elorza’s veto.

The neighbors, who formed a group called Buildings Bridges Providence, filed suit in 2019, arguing the height of the tower is inconsistent with the city’s comprehensive plan.

Fane prevailed in Superior Court, and the neighbors appealed to the Supreme Court. The high court’s decision on Thursday upheld the lower court’s decision.

The 195 Commission in April agreed to delay the closing date on the sale of the land until the Supreme Court decision came down. The amendment to the $3 million purchase & sale agreement set the new interim “exercise date” for ten days after the Supreme Court decision, with the final closing date nine months after that.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.