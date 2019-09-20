RI students take part in worldwide climate strike

Breaking News
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of students took to the streets of Providence Friday to take part in a global, youth-led day of action.

Organizers say the “climate strike” is to call attention to what they called the climate crisis and to demand action from local politicians. They are calling on the governor and other lawmakers to implement a statewide Green New Deal.

The strike in Providence is one of the thousands of others taking place around the world.

In Cambridge, workers from Google, Microsoft and Amazon are also expected to walk out in protest of their companies’ environmental policies.

Organizers of the Boston events say they want Gov. Charlie Baker to declare a climate emergency. They also want lawmakers to pass laws prioritizing those affected by poverty and pollution and want Massachusetts to stop using fossil fuels.

