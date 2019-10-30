RI state vaping advisory committee to meet Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time, a state advisory committee looking into the effects of vape and e-cigarette products is set to meet Wednesday afternoon to look at trends and determine a direction for the products.

The vaping advisory committee was formed as part of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive order last month halting the sales of flavored vaping products statewide for 120 days.

According to a published agenda for the meeting, health and product safety experts have been enlisted to weigh in on trends in vaping and e-cigarettes as well as the puzzling lung illnesses that have been cropping up — and even proving fatal — believed to be tied to the products.

Rhode Island State Police are also investigating whether vaping products containing THC, the ingredient in cannabis that produces a high, are being sold or distributed — especially to underage youth.

While considering trends, the committee is also tasked with making recommendations to support youth vaping prevention.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Department of Administration Building across from the State House. A short period of public comment will be permitted at the end of the meeting.