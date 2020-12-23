RI State Police troopers honor late Swansea officer during DUI patrols

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As part of this year’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, the Rhode Island State Police dedicated Wednesday night’s patrols to a Swansea officer who was killed by a drunk driver 15 years ago.

Lt. Robert Cabral was a 26-year veteran of the Swansea Police Department when someone crashed into his cruiser on Route 6 in 2005.

It’s a scene that officers like Capt. Matthew Moynihan never want to respond to.

“Many of us in law enforcement remember the night Lt. Cabral was killed,” Moynihan said. “It hits especially close to home for us.”

The tribute was emotional for many state troopers, especially after a R.I. State Police cruiser was rear-ended by a drunk driver this past weekend.

“Thankfully, our trooper is recovering with minor injuries and we’re not suffering the same loss that Lt. Cabral’s family faces every single day,” Moynihan said.

The honor patrol is one of many taking place as part of this year’s campaign, which includes 18 police departments across the state.

“There is no excuse, to get behind the wheel, after you’ve been drinking,” Moynihan said.

Moynihan said Cabral’s death was 100% preventable, and with more than 70 roadway fatalies this year alone, he’s reminding everyone to make the smart choices before getting behind the wheel.

“Please make the right decision this holiday season,” he said. “When lives are taken on our roadways, tragically and preventably, the ripple effect of that continues on for years. Lt. Cabral was struck and killed 15 years ago and his family will never forget that night, as many of us in law enforcement will never forget.”