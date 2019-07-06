RI State Police: Please don’t park on the highway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic was backed up for miles Thursday night after dozens of drivers parked their cars in the middle of I-195 to watch the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display.

An Eyewitness News viewer sent in video of several cars stopped near the Gano Street Exit on I-195 East, many with their hazard lights on.

Drivers and passengers alike could be seen sitting on top of their cars for a better view of the fireworks, which were being set off at India Point Park.

“There were a number vehicles parked in the lane of travel, in fact, both lanes of travel, and were actually sitting on their hoods, sitting on their roofs, watching the display,” RI State Police Lt. Peter Chabot said.

The highway spectators caused massive traffic backups in the area – especially after the fireworks show ended and people were trying to go home.

Chabot said this happens every year, and it’s always problematic.

“Please don’t stop on the highway, it causes extreme congestion and it can cause several motor vehicle accidents,” Chabot said.

According to Chabot, troopers gave out four citations for people who parked and left their cars on I-195, presumably to go watch the show. The citations come with an $85 fine.

“As a result, there were three minor accidents, no injuries of course, but the flow of traffic ultimately stopped on 195 during that fireworks display,” he said.

Chabot said troopers flashed their lights and drove through the maze of parked cars to try and move traffic along, but he said that didn’t help either.

“We continuously escorted people off the highways and as soon as we would do that, others would stop and do the same thing,” he said.