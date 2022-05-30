PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been dubbed the “100 deadliest days of summer.”

The period between Memorial Day and Labor day, according to R.I. State Police, is one of the most dangerous times to be out on the road.

This weekend alone, R.I. State Police have arrested at least 12 people for driving under the influence.

Cathy Andreozzi knows the pain firsthand.

Her daughter, Tori Andreozzi, was hit by a drunk driver while walking home from school.

Tori was 12 years old at the time. Her whole life changed in an instant, when she suffered a traumatic brain injury that she couldn’t completely overcome.

“I don’t think you can go too far without finding someone who has been affected in some way by drunk driving,” her mother said.

Andreozzi started the “Tori Lynn Foundation” in honor of her daughter. Her sole mission is to empower others to do what’s right.

“It is so easily prevented,” she said of drunk driving crashes. “All it takes is a choice.”

This summer, R.I. State Police are urging everyone to buckle up, pay attention and not drive impaired.

Andreozzi is also encouraging everyone to talk with their loved ones about making good choices and what can be done to prevent senseless tragedies.

“There are more people on the roads and people have the tendency to let their guard down,” she said. “It just seems to be the roadway that causes the most carnage.”