PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic was slowed Monday morning on I-95 North following a crash involving two Rhode Island State Police vehicles.

The crash took place around 11 a.m. near Exit 23 (Route 146) in Providence.

The city’s fire department sent two rescues to the scene but so far, no word on any injuries.

Traffic alert: A three car crash, including two @RIStatePolice cruisers, at exit 23 on 95 north is causing backups. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/cN4wInxoBM — Anita Baffoni (@AnitaBaffoni) July 13, 2020

The right lane of I-95 was blocked for about an hour but has since reopened.