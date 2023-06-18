EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police said they arrested a wrong way driver Sunday morning in Pawtucket.

Police said that at around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, the Lincoln Barracks responded to a call for a car driving south on Route 95 North.

Troopers found the car and were able to get it to stop in the construction area of the Smith St. overpass in Providence.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Joey Fugere of Pawtucket, subsequently failed all field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, according to police.

Fugere consented to a blood test and was charged with driving under the influence – first offense (blood results pending); and reckless driving.

He was later arraigned in front of a justice of the peace and released.