SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police say 30 people were taken into custody for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol during Memorial Day weekend.

Troopers also responded to 67 crashes and issued 740 traffic tickets statewide, according to state police.

In March, the state’s DUI task force ran a week-long campaign to combat impaired driving around St. Patrick’s Day, arresting 59 drivers from March 10-18.

State police said these were only the people who were arrested, noting there were likely many more impaired drivers on the road around those holidays.