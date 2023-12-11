PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the national organization Wreaths Across America makes its way to Washington, the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association (RIFDA) and House Veterans Affairs Commission hosted a wreath-laying ceremony Monday in the State House Garden of Heroes.

According to the RIFDA website, these ceremonies are being held across the nation to kick off Wreaths Across America week, raising awareness of the sacrifices made by those who served and their families as the holiday season approaches.

“Many people in this room today know what it’s like to see an empty chair at the table for the holidays because their loved one is deployed, stationed overseas, or because they made that ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom,” Gov. Dan McKee said at the ceremony.

Each year, Wreaths Across America travels from Harrington, Maine, to Arlington National Cemetery to place wreaths on the graves of thousands of American soldiers on National Wreaths Across America Day.

This year, the organization’s 13-truck convoy plans to make a stop at Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School at 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 before continuing its journey, which will culminate with a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Dec. 16.