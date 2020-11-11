RI Senate shifts to remote work after virus cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Employees of the Rhode Island Senate are being told to work from home after three workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The Senate’s roughly 50 workers were instructed to start working remotely Monday after three staffers tested positive over the weekend.

They were told to work remotely for two weeks.

The directive came from Gov. Gina Raimondo. Senate spokesman Greg Pare said the Senate president is “following that guidance, and wants to do all he can to keep senate staff members safe.”

The new cases in the Senate were reported as the General Assembly looks for ways to gather for its first full sessions since July.

